Five killed in Thanksgiving Day fire in Athens County, Ohio

Five people died in a Thanksgiving Day fire in Athens County, Ohio, state fire officials said.

Investigators responded to the Rainbow Lake Road area in Athens County around 8 a.m., an Ohio State Fire Marshal spokesperson said. The structure was consumed by fire and heavily damaged.

Investigators have not identified the names of the victims, and the cause of the fire is still under investigation. Additional information is expected to be released Friday.

