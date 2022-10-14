Five killed, two injured in North Carolina shooting, mayor urges people to 'wake up'

The Associated Press

ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) The Detroit Lions are 1-4 with one of the worst defenses in the league and Jared Goff is too mistake-prone to save them. If coach Dan Campbell's team - which has a bye this week - is going to salvage anything out of yet another poor start, it's going to be the running game that makes it happen. The Lions have run the ball on 43% of their offensive plays, slightly less than the league average of 44%.