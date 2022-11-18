Five Lewis County officers, deputies placed on paid leave after Nov. 14 fatal shooting

The Region 3 Critical Incident Investigation Team has sent out its first news release regarding the lengthy pursuit on Nov. 14 that left one shot dead by police. Five people, including three Lewis County deputies, a Centralia officer and a Chehalis officer, have been placed on paid administrative leave while the investigation plays out.

The investigation is being led by the Grays Harbor County Sheriff’s Department.

According to the release, police were originally called at around 11:40 on Nov. 14 to a suspicious vehicle at a Chevron gas station in Napavine. A Napavine police officer ran the car’s information and found it to have been stolen in an armed carjacking in Oregon. The officer then requested an additional unit, which is when the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office got involved.

The two units attempted to stop the vehicle but it failed to yield and began to travel quickly up I-5. A gun was fired at the officers and their vehicle was struck, according to the release.

Not far up I-5, officers used spike strips against the suspect vehicle. They continued traveling northbound until they exited at exit 88 and stopped. They tried to carjack another car waiting at the traffic light, and when the driver didn’t get out of their car, they were shot in the arm. The driver drove down the road to a safe location where a Centralia officer and Lewis County deputy rendered first aid. They were eventually taken to the hospital.

The two suspects were able to carjack another car from the overpass area. Gunfire was exchanged between the suspects and police at this time. The two then drove down Old Highway 99 in the newly-stolen vehicle before they stopped near Violet Prairie Road. At this time, one suspect got out of the bed of the truck and surrendered. They had multiple gunshot wound injuries and were taken into custody, then to the hospital.

According to the release, the other suspect drove another 50 feet before they got out of the car “in a confrontational manner” and verbally challenged the officers. Officers gave them verbal commands, which they allegedly ignored. The suspect then pointed a handgun at the officers, which led to two officers firing at them. The suspect was struck multiple times, according to the release, and he was pronounced dead at the scene. No officers were injured.

Once the other suspect is released from the hospital they’ll be booked into jail on suspicion of numerous charges. The Lewis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office will be handling the case once the investigation is over.