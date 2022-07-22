The five-year loss for Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) shareholders likely driven by its shrinking earnings

Ideally, your overall portfolio should beat the market average. But every investor is virtually certain to have both over-performing and under-performing stocks. At this point some shareholders may be questioning their investment in Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN), since the last five years saw the share price fall 33%. But it's up 5.2% in the last week. But this could be related to the strong market, with stocks up around 6.1% in the same time.

While the last five years has been tough for Capitol Federal Financial shareholders, this past week has shown signs of promise. So let's look at the longer term fundamentals and see if they've been the driver of the negative returns.

While the efficient markets hypothesis continues to be taught by some, it has been proven that markets are over-reactive dynamic systems, and investors are not always rational. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

Looking back five years, both Capitol Federal Financial's share price and EPS declined; the latter at a rate of 1.0% per year. This reduction in EPS is less than the 8% annual reduction in the share price. This implies that the market is more cautious about the business these days.

You can see below how EPS has changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

We like that insiders have been buying shares in the last twelve months. Having said that, most people consider earnings and revenue growth trends to be a more meaningful guide to the business. This free interactive report on Capitol Federal Financial's earnings, revenue and cash flow is a great place to start, if you want to investigate the stock further.

What About Dividends?

As well as measuring the share price return, investors should also consider the total shareholder return (TSR). Whereas the share price return only reflects the change in the share price, the TSR includes the value of dividends (assuming they were reinvested) and the benefit of any discounted capital raising or spin-off. Arguably, the TSR gives a more comprehensive picture of the return generated by a stock. We note that for Capitol Federal Financial the TSR over the last 5 years was -7.2%, which is better than the share price return mentioned above. This is largely a result of its dividend payments!

A Different Perspective

While it's certainly disappointing to see that Capitol Federal Financial shares lost 9.2% throughout the year, that wasn't as bad as the market loss of 13%. Unfortunately, last year's performance may indicate unresolved challenges, given that it's worse than the annualised loss of 1.4% over the last half decade. Whilst Baron Rothschild does tell the investor "buy when there's blood in the streets, even if the blood is your own", buyers would need to examine the data carefully to be comfortable that the business itself is sound. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. For example, we've discovered 2 warning signs for Capitol Federal Financial (1 can't be ignored!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

