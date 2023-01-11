The five-year loss for Flughafen Zürich (VTX:FHZN) shareholders likely driven by its shrinking earnings

While it may not be enough for some shareholders, we think it is good to see the Flughafen Zürich AG (VTX:FHZN) share price up 12% in a single quarter. But that doesn't change the fact that the returns over the last five years have been less than pleasing. You would have done a lot better buying an index fund, since the stock has dropped 34% in that half decade.

The recent uptick of 5.6% could be a positive sign of things to come, so let's take a look at historical fundamentals.

While the efficient markets hypothesis continues to be taught by some, it has been proven that markets are over-reactive dynamic systems, and investors are not always rational. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

During five years of share price growth, Flughafen Zürich moved from a loss to profitability. Most would consider that to be a good thing, so it's counter-intuitive to see the share price declining. Other metrics might give us a better handle on how its value is changing over time.

It could be that the revenue decline of 11% per year is viewed as evidence that Flughafen Zürich is shrinking. This has probably encouraged some shareholders to sell down the stock.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

It's probably worth noting that the CEO is paid less than the median at similar sized companies. But while CEO remuneration is always worth checking, the really important question is whether the company can grow earnings going forward.

What About The Total Shareholder Return (TSR)?

Investors should note that there's a difference between Flughafen Zürich's total shareholder return (TSR) and its share price change, which we've covered above. Arguably the TSR is a more complete return calculation because it accounts for the value of dividends (as if they were reinvested), along with the hypothetical value of any discounted capital that have been offered to shareholders. Flughafen Zürich's TSR of was a loss of 29% for the 5 years. That wasn't as bad as its share price return, because it has paid dividends.

A Different Perspective

Although it hurts that Flughafen Zürich returned a loss of 10% in the last twelve months, the broader market was actually worse, returning a loss of 12%. Given the total loss of 5% per year over five years, it seems returns have deteriorated in the last twelve months. While some investors do well specializing in buying companies that are struggling (but nonetheless undervalued), don't forget that Buffett said that 'turnarounds seldom turn'. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Flughafen Zürich better, we need to consider many other factors. Consider risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Flughafen Zürich you should know about.

Of course Flughafen Zürich may not be the best stock to buy.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on CH exchanges.

