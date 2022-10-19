The five-year loss for Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) shareholders likely driven by its shrinking earnings

Ideally, your overall portfolio should beat the market average. But even the best stock picker will only win with some selections. So we wouldn't blame long term Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) shareholders for doubting their decision to hold, with the stock down 36% over a half decade. We also note that the stock has performed poorly over the last year, with the share price down 33%. On the other hand the share price has bounced 8.9% over the last week.

While the stock has risen 8.9% in the past week but long term shareholders are still in the red, let's see what the fundamentals can tell us.

There is no denying that markets are sometimes efficient, but prices do not always reflect underlying business performance. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

Looking back five years, both Lincoln National's share price and EPS declined; the latter at a rate of 4.8% per year. Readers should note that the share price has fallen faster than the EPS, at a rate of 8% per year, over the period. So it seems the market was too confident about the business, in the past. The low P/E ratio of 9.60 further reflects this reticence.

You can see how EPS has changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

What About Dividends?

As well as measuring the share price return, investors should also consider the total shareholder return (TSR). The TSR is a return calculation that accounts for the value of cash dividends (assuming that any dividend received was reinvested) and the calculated value of any discounted capital raisings and spin-offs. Arguably, the TSR gives a more comprehensive picture of the return generated by a stock. In the case of Lincoln National, it has a TSR of -26% for the last 5 years. That exceeds its share price return that we previously mentioned. And there's no prize for guessing that the dividend payments largely explain the divergence!

A Different Perspective

While the broader market lost about 23% in the twelve months, Lincoln National shareholders did even worse, losing 31% (even including dividends). However, it could simply be that the share price has been impacted by broader market jitters. It might be worth keeping an eye on the fundamentals, in case there's a good opportunity. Unfortunately, last year's performance may indicate unresolved challenges, given that it was worse than the annualised loss of 5% over the last half decade. We realise that Baron Rothschild has said investors should "buy when there is blood on the streets", but we caution that investors should first be sure they are buying a high quality business. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Lincoln National better, we need to consider many other factors. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 1 warning sign with Lincoln National , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

