The five-year loss for Yanlord Land Group (SGX:Z25) shareholders likely driven by its shrinking earnings

Yanlord Land Group Limited (SGX:Z25) shareholders should be happy to see the share price up 18% in the last month. But that doesn't change the fact that the returns over the last five years have been less than pleasing. You would have done a lot better buying an index fund, since the stock has dropped 36% in that half decade.

While the stock has risen 7.3% in the past week but long term shareholders are still in the red, let's see what the fundamentals can tell us.

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

During the five years over which the share price declined, Yanlord Land Group's earnings per share (EPS) dropped by 1.7% each year. This reduction in EPS is less than the 9% annual reduction in the share price. This implies that the market was previously too optimistic about the stock. The low P/E ratio of 3.21 further reflects this reticence.

You can see how EPS has changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

What About Dividends?

As well as measuring the share price return, investors should also consider the total shareholder return (TSR). The TSR incorporates the value of any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings, along with any dividends, based on the assumption that the dividends are reinvested. It's fair to say that the TSR gives a more complete picture for stocks that pay a dividend. As it happens, Yanlord Land Group's TSR for the last 5 years was -18%, which exceeds the share price return mentioned earlier. This is largely a result of its dividend payments!

A Different Perspective

Investors in Yanlord Land Group had a tough year, with a total loss of 0.6% (including dividends), against a market gain of about 5.0%. Even the share prices of good stocks drop sometimes, but we want to see improvements in the fundamental metrics of a business, before getting too interested. However, the loss over the last year isn't as bad as the 3% per annum loss investors have suffered over the last half decade. We'd need to see some sustained improvements in the key metrics before we could muster much enthusiasm. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for Yanlord Land Group you should be aware of, and 2 of them make us uncomfortable.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on SG exchanges.

