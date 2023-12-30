Five new members of Ogdensburg City Council sworn-in

Dec. 30—OGDENSBURG — Five new members of Ogdensburg's City Council were sworn in Saturday at City Hall before family, friends and spectators.

At a public ceremony held in council chambers, Michael J. Tooley took his oath of office before City Clark Cathy Jock and became Ogdensburg's 46th mayor. R. Storm Cilley, Jennifer Stevenson, Michael Weaver and Donna Trimm were also sworn-in as councilors.

The five new members of the seven-member governing board will be joining Councilors Daniel E. Skamperle and Michael Powers following November's election.

Tooley ran unopposed for mayor and replaces Jeffrey M. Skelly.

After taking his oath of office, Tooley took to the podium and explained that it was actually his second time he was mayor. Holding a photocopy of an article that was published in The Journal on May 1, 1975, Tooley said that he was mayor for the day as part of the Elks Club Youth Day.

"I am pictured there with Mayor John Byrnes. I will tell you I did not plan or dream since that time, until probably last February, that I would be mayor of this city, but here I am," said Tooley, "Beginning next week, I look forward to joining other members of this new City Council as we begin our work on behalf of the citizens of Ogdensburg."

Cilley, Stevenson, Weaver and Trimm replace John A. Rishe, Steven M. Fisher and William B. Dillabough who decided to not to run for reelection after taking office in January of 2020. The fourth council seat was open following Nichole Kennedy's resignation last June.

Cilley and Stevenson both have served on the council in past — Cilley from 2010-2013 and Stevenson from 2012-2020.

Cilley is a retired teacher and softball coach of the Ogdensburg City School District, and is highly involved in the Ogdensburg Volunteer Rescue Squad. An emotional Cilley took to the podium after taking his oath of office and wished that his friend, the late Blair Roethel, who

"I want to start by thanking the citizens of Ogdensburg for electing me and our fellow councilors and had faith in us to do the job," stated Cilley who took to the podium after taking his oath office.

An emotional Cilley talked about how his friend, the late Blair Roethel, talked him into running for council once again three and a half years ago.

"He never let up. I wish he could be here today," said Cilley.

Cilley said that expectations of the new council should be tempered.

"Please do not expect a January 1st miracle," said Cilley, "It's going to take a while to get back on track. We're working on it. With your support and the support of our dedicated employees we will get there."

Stevenson, the owner/real estate broker of Blue Heron Realty, said she was humbled to once again represent Ogdensburg's citizens.

"I will tell you I served on council previously but I have learned so much since then," she said, "The last four years have been wonderful. They have been wonderful because I have seen our city come together. I have seen people step up. I have seen a small group of citizens affect change."

She stressed that the city needs to move forward and not look back.

"So let's not look in the rear view mirror, let's look in the windshield and let's continue to go forward. Let's continue to promote our city, and as our new mayor said, lets make sure that we all continue to have the dedication that we do and the love for our city and show it," said Stevenson.

Trimm, a therapist and New York State Licensed Clinical Social Worker at The Wellness Center, said that she wants to "do good, change systems."

"I have watched the last four years with just real sadness," said Trimm, "I am so so excited to be part of this new era. To return Ogdensburg to what I knew growing up and even more than that. Thanks for your faith in me. I promise to do my best."

Weaver, a retired entrepreneur and former business owner, said that he will do his best for the citizens of Ogdensburg.

"I am humbled to serve and am glad that I was elected. I know we got a lot of stuff that we have to take care of and we will. I think with this council we have a good start," he said.

Father Chris Carrara, chaplain for the Ogdensburg Police Department, ended the ceremony with a benediction.

"Bless with your divine wisdom and fortitude these new public leaders and all who serve the citizens of Ogdensburg. Bless this city with a new tone of cooperation and unparalleled prosperity. The challenges are real but when public servants come together to do your will, all things are possible," Father Carrara stated.

Michael J. Tooley is pictured being sworn in as Ogdensburg's 46th mayor by City Clerk Cathy Jock,left. Tooley was sworn in with his wife, Sue, far right, and his daughters: Shannon and her husband, Tyler, and Erin and her wife, Alicia. Matt Curatolo/Watertown Daily Times

Newly sworn-in mayor of Ogdensburg, Michael J. Tooley, is pictured at the podium speaking to friends, family members and spectators at City Hall on Saturday. Matt Curatolo/Watertown Daily Times

Ogdensburg City Clerk Cathy Jock (right) is pictured swearing-in R. Storm Cilley to the City Council at a ceremony Saturday. Cilley is pictured taking his oath with his wife, Kim. Matt Curatolo/Watertown Daily Times

Jennifer Stevenson (left), was sworn-in as a member of the Ogdensburg City Council Saturday. She took the oath before City Clerk Cathy Jock and stood beside her wife, Sue Brashaw. Matt Curatolo/Watertown Daily Times

Donna Trimm (middle) is pictured being sworn-in to the Ogdensburg City Council at a ceremony Saturday. Trimm was sworn-in by City Clerk Cathy Jock and was witnessed by her father, Don Trimm. Matt Curatolo/Watertown Daily Times

Ogdensburg City Clerk Cathy Jock is pictured swearing in Michael Weaver to City Council Saturday before his wife, Sharon. Matt Curatolo/Watertown Daily Times