Five Memphis healthcare workers charged with conspiracy, HIPAA violations

Five former Methodist employees have been indicted on charges of conspiring to violate federal patient privacy regulations, Kevin Ritz, United States Attorney for the Western District of Tennessee, said Thursday.

The employees are accused of providing the names and phone numbers of patients who were in car crashes to a man who then allegedly sold that information to personal injury attorneys and chiropractors.

According to the indictment, Roderick Harvey paid former Methodist employees Kirby Dandridge, Sylvia Taylor, Kara Thompson, Melanie Russell and Adrianna Taber to provide him with confidential patient information without the patient's consent. This allegedly took place between November 2017 and December 2020.

The indictment did not make clear how many patients had their information sold and what positions Dandridge, Taylor, Thompson, Russell and Taber held within the Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare system. It was also not immediately clear when each of the accused parted ways with Methodist.

The Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act, better known as HIPAA, was passed in 1996 to guard against sensitive patient information being shared without the patient's consent. This includes information like names, ages, contact information and diagnoses, among other things.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, the conspiracy charges carry a maximum penalty of five years of imprisonment, a fine of $250,000 and a three-year period of supervised release.

All of the former Methodist employees were also charged with separate violations of disclosing information in violation of HIPAA. That charge carries a maximum penalty of one-year imprisonment, a $50,000 fine and one year of supervised release.

Harvey, who was not affiliated with Methodist, was charged with seven counts of obtaining patient information with the intent to sell it. Each of those charges carries a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison, a fine of $250,000 and three years of supervised release.

"At Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare, we take the security of our patients' private information very seriously," spokesperson Rachel Powers Doyle said in a statement. "Once we became aware of the situation, we promptly took action and alerted the appropriate legal authorities. We’ve cooperated fully with their investigation and ensured each patient who was affected has been notified. While there is no evidence of financial information being disclosed, we are offering free credit reporting for those affected."

