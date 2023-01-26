Five Memphis police officers charged with the murder of Tyre Nichols

Five Memphis officers have been charged with the murder of Tyre Nichols, a 29-year-old Black man who died shortly after he was pulled over by police earlier this month.

The officers — Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley, Emmitt Martin III, Desmond Mills Jr. and Justin Smith — were booked into Shelby County Jail on Thursday, according to the detention center’s website. It comes about a week after all five men were fired for their roles in the traffic stop that culminated in Nichols’ death.

Martin, Smith and Bean were each charged with second-degree murder, three counts of official misconduct, two counts of aggravated kidnapping and one count of acting in concert to commit aggravated assault, according to Shelby County Jail records.

Mills and Haley were meanwhile charged with second-degree murder, two counts of official misconduct, two counts of aggravated kidnapping, one count of official oppression and one count of acting in concert to commit aggravated assault.

Nichols was stopped in the Memphis’ Hickory Hill neighborhood the night of Jan. 7 on suspicion of reckless driving. Police in a statement said he fled after a “confrontation” with officers, who in turn gave chase. He was eventually taken into custody after a second confrontation but almost immediately began suffering shortness of breath.

Nichols was transported to an area hospital, where he died three days later, police said.

His family has claimed he was brutally beaten and excessively tased shortly after he was pulled over. Their lawyers, Ben Crump and Antonio Romanucci, earlier this week said an independent autopsy verified their claims. It showed Nichols died of “extensive bleeding caused by a severe beating,” though no official cause of death has been released.

“This young man lost his life in a particularly disgusting manner that points to the desperate need for change and reform to ensure this violence stops occurring during low-threat procedures, like in this case, a traffic stop,” Crump and Romanucci said in a statement on Thursday.

“This tragedy meets the absolute definition of needless and unnecessary death.”

Under Tennessee law, second-degree murder is punishable by 15 to 60 years in prison.