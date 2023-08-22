Five men indicted by Ross County Grand Jury for assault, stealing, domestic violence

CHILLICOTHE ― Five men were indicted by a Ross County Grand Jury on Aug. 18 for assault, stealing and domestic violence, said Jenna Hornyak, an investigator for the Ross County Prosecutor's Office.

A South Salem man was indicted for allegedly stabbing a man in the arm. Justin Stubbs, 45 of South Salem, was charged with two counts of felonious assault, both second-degree felonies.

On July 16, deputies were dispatched to a residence in reference to a fight. The victim and suspect had already left the scene when deputies arrived. The victim was being treated at the hospital.

The victim and his wife came to the residence for propane. The defendant got upset and put a knife to the victim's throat, then stabbed him in the right arm, Hornyak said.

Stubbs faces 8 years in jail and $15,000 in fines.

Jeffrey Crampton Jr., 45 of Chillicothe, was charged with one count of felonious assault, a second-degree felony, after allegedly striking a man in the head with a flashlight.

On July 18, deputies were dispatched to a residence on Dry Run Road in reference to an assault. The deputy spoke with a victim and several witnesses. The defendant shined a flashlight in the victim's eyes and then allegedly struck him with the heavy flashlight.

The victim had to get staples to close the gash on his head, Hornyak said.

Crampton faces up to 8 years in jail and $15,000 in fines.

A Cedarville man was indicted after allegedly stealing a semi-truck outside of Dayton. Steven Neikirk, 44 of Cedarville, was charged with one count of failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony, and one count of receiving stolen property, a fourth-degree felony.

On July 16, dispatch advised officers about a stolen semi-truck traveling east on US-35 into Ross County. The report was made through the Jamestown Police Department.

Deputies joined the pursuit of the swerving semi, which was traveling about 80 to 85 miles per hour. Spike strips blew out several of the semi's tires. Then, the semi began driving in the other lane, Hornyak said.

The semi came to a stop at the median and the defendant was pulled out of the truck.

Neikirk faces up to 4.5 years in jail and $15,000 in fines.

A Vinton County man was indicted after allegedly stealing a semi-truck and attempting to steal another vehicle. Troy Jones, 29 of Ray, was charged with one count of having weapons under disability, a third-degree felony, one count of attempted grand theft of a motor vehicle, a fifth-degree felony, and one count of unauthorized use of a vehicle, a first-degree misdemeanor.

On July 31, officers were dispatched to Panera Bread on Bridge Street after a Conn's Potato Chip truck was reported stolen. Officers spoke with witnesses who said the defendant also attempted to steal a black Honda Pilot, Hornyak said.

The suspect showed signs of being under the influence and resisted when officers tried to detain him.

The defendant had a firearm and ammunition on his person. He has a prior conviction in Vinton County, resulting in having the weapons under disability charge.

Jones faces 4.5 years in jail and $13,500 in fines.

Brian Hall, 25 of Chillicothe, was charged with one count of domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony, said Todd Bost, an investigator for the Ross County Prosecutor's Office.

On June 16, the Ross County Sheriff's Office was dispatched to Piney Creek Road in reference to domestic violence. Deputies spoke with the victim who said the defendant threw himself onto her multiple times after an argument.

The defendant has a previous domestic violence conviction out of Chillicothe Municipal Court, Bost said.

Hall faces up to 18 months in jail and $5,000 in fines.

There were 21 cases presented to the Ross County Grand Jury on Friday and all were returned as true bills.

Megan Becker is a reporter for the Chillicothe Gazette. Call her at 740-349-1106, email her at mbecker@gannett.com or follow her on Twitter @BeckerReporting

