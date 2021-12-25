Five men wounded in two separate Christmas Eve shootings: police

Thomas Tracy, New York Daily News
·1 min read

Five men were hit by gunfire in two separate Brooklyn shootings on Christmas Eve, police said Saturday.

Bullets started flying about 11:50 p.m. Friday when a gunman opened fire on four men outside of a deli near the corner of Nostrand Ave. and Sterling St. in Prospect Lefferts Gardens, cops said.

When police arrived at the scene, a 50-year-old man had been shot in the buttocks and a 41-year-old man had been hit in the thigh. EMS took both victims to Kings County Hospital. A short time later, two other men wounded in the shooting — a 39-year-old who had been shot in the back and a 42-year-old man who had been shot in the foot — hobbled into Kings County Hospital looking for medical care.

All four men are expected to survive, cops said.

The victims confirmed that they were at the scene of the shooting, but wouldn’t elaborate on what happened, a police source with knowledge of the case said.

An hour and a half later and about two miles away, a 20-year-old man was shot in the back in a separate attack on Ave. D near E. 46th St. in East Flatbush.

EMS rushed the victim to Brookdale University Medical Center with a minor injury.

No arrests have been made in either case, cops said.

