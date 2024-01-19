Five residents at a city-run migrant shelter on Randalls Island have been charged in connection with the stabbing of another resident, police said FriWeb Viewday.

Another 12 residents were issued summonses, but the attacker who actually stabbed the 24-year-old victim is still being sought, according to cops.

A security guard who was initially suspected of the stabbing has been cleared, police sources said.

The victim, stabbed in the neck, is recovering at Harlem Hospital.

The incident happened 3:25 p.m., with two groups squaring off against each other before the fight spilled outside.

Police said numerous knives were recovered and that one suspect, Felix Cardona, 29, threw a rock at the victim. Cardona was charged with attempted assault.

The others arrested are Jose Goebara, 31, Leidymar Montero, 18, Leon Iker, 19, and Jeison Romero, also 19. All were charged with weapons possession.

Goebara and Iker were also charged with menacing, police said. Montero was also charged with tampering with physical evidence and Romero was also charged with reckless endangerment.