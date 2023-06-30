Five Milwaukee men now face federal charges, accused of robbing postal workers at gunpoint to steal keys and obtain mail

Five of the eight men who were charged in state courts are now facing federal charges after being indicted by a grand jury for allegedly robbing U.S. mail carriers at gunpoint and disrupting interstate commerce.

A federal indictment filed Tuesday accuses four of the men of engaging in a conspiracy by using firearms to intimidate U.S. mail carriers to hand over their master keys and then using the keys to steal U.S. mail from receptacles from October 2022 to March 2023.

State prosecutors said in May that members of the group admitted they obtained the mail to wash checks.

The men have been identified as Huria Abu, 20; Jessie Cook, 19; Hussein Haji, 21; Darrion Allison, 22; Abdi Abdi, 22. All of them lived in Milwaukee.

All of them have been charged with Hobbs Act robbery, a federal law that prohibits robbery that disrupts interstate commerce. Some received multiple counts of the Hobbs Act for each alleged robbery. Other charges include brandishing a firearm to be used in violence, theft of mail and conspiracy.

If convicted, the men could be sentenced from up to 30 years to life in prison.

According to the indictment, here's when and where four armed robberies of U.S. postal workers took place:

October 25, 2022, on the 2500 block of North Richards Avenue

December 7, 2022, on the 3200 block of North Bremen Avenue

February 10, 2023, on the 5200 block of North 27th Street

March 13, 2023, on the 4500 block of North 38th Street

There was a theft of mail April 24, 2023, in the 5900 block of North Teutonia Avenue, according to the indictment.

All state charges against the men are expected to be dismissed.

