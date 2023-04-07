Five-month-long homicide investigation leads to arrest in St. Augustine

The St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Unit Detectives have successfully arrested David Alan Armstrong, 36 on murder charges related to an incident that occurred in December of 2022.

Action News Jax first reported about this case after officers discovered a deceased individual in a St. Augustine home.

Deputies responded to a N. Crossroad address in St. Augustine in reference to a 911 call from Armstrong, who advised a female at the residence was unresponsive.

Responding deputies discovered the victim deceased and requested MCU response.

After a several month investigation, detectives developed probable cause to charge Armstrong with murder, in violation of Florida Statute 782.04.2.

“I’m impressed and proud of the hard work put forth on this case. Our staff worked around the clock to hold this individual accountable, and hopefully provide some closure for the family and friends of the victim,” said Sheriff Rob Hardwick

