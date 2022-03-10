Five months after 18-year-old found dead in Golden Gate, investigators seek public's help in his case

Collier County Sheriff's Office investigators hope the public can help solve the circumstances surrounding the death of an 18-year-old man whose body was found in Golden Gate last year.

About 8 a.m. Oct. 31, deputies responded to a report of a man lying face down in the Mystic Alley area in Golden Gate. The man, Jonathan MacDonald, appeared to have been shot, according to an incident report. He was declared dead on the scene and his death was ruled a homicide.

Deputies recovered a handgun next to the victim, as well as several beer cans with bullet holes and a practice paper target lying against a fence.

Jonathan MacDonald

Detectives later learned MacDonald had been at that location the previous evening for a meeting to sell an item, SWFL Crime Stoppers said in a Facebook post. He was two days shy of his 19th birthday.

Detectives seek information from anyone with knowledge of the crime.

"Crime Stoppers is confident there are people that have more information. We understand that sometimes people don’t come forward right after a violent crime, but nearly five months have passed and it’s time for someone to step up and speak up for Jonathan, his family and friends," Crime Stoppers said in a Facebook post.

Anyone with information should call SWFL Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS (8477). All callers will remain anonymous. Tips may also be made online at southwestfloridacrimestoppers.com or by submitting a tip on the P3 Tips mobile app.

