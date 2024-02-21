Five months later, Worcester still evaluating options for police chief search

WORCESTER — More than five months after the city announced former Police Chief Steven M. Sargent's retirement, a spokesperson for City Manager Eric D. Batista said the city is still discussing the process to select a new permanent chief.

Interim Police Chief Paul B. Saucier

Thomas Matthews, a spokesperson for Batista's office, said the city manager will brief the City Council about the process of selecting a new chief in the near future. Matthews said various approaches are in discussion.

At the beginning of September, Sargent announced his retirement after 37 years with Worcester police. Deputy Chief Paul B. Saucier was named interim chief on the same day as Sargent's retirement announcement, and he continues to lead the department in an interim capacity.

Sargent's retirement followed Telegram & Gazette reporting that court liaison Officer Robert Belsito alleged Sargent drove his department-issued vehicle at the officer's cruiser in April and had been retaliating against the officer.

On Feb. 5, Belsito filed a lawsuit in Worcester Superior Court, accusing Sargent of a long-standing campaign of harassment that city officials allowed to continue. Belsito's lawsuit demands more than $1 million.

The T&G also reported former City Manager Edward M. Augustus Jr. dismissed a probe that found Sargent was untruthful regarding a resident’s road rage complaint.

In September, Mayor Joseph M. Petty called for Batista to review how police chiefs are chosen in Massachusetts, including the possibility of creating a separate public safety commissioner.

The Worcester police chief is subject to the Massachusetts Civil Service exam and any attempts to conduct a national search would require the city exempting the role from the exam.

Councilor-at-Large Khrystian King submitted an order requesting Batista to provide language that would remove the Civil Service requirement for the position in order to "consider the expansion of the applicant pool" for police chief. The City Council sent the order to Batista in October.

