Five more arrests come in wake of Peoria Stadium melee

PEORIA − Peoria police continue to make arrests in connection with a fight at Peoria Stadium that led to the disruption of Peoria High's opening football game.

Semone Roth, a police spokeswoman, announced Wednesday night that five more teens, all Peoria Public Schools students, were arrested and taken to the Peoria County Juvenile Detention Center on the single count of mob action.

The boys were 16, 15 and 17.

Those five arrests follow three previous arrests when a 17-, 16- and 15-year-old were all arrested for mob action as well. Those youths were also PPS students as well, Roth said. The investigation is ongoing and that more arrests are expected.

At a news conference on Monday, Peoria Police Chief Eric Echevarria said as many as a dozen people were possibly involved in the melee that occurred during the game's second quarter. Loud popping sounds, later determined to be a metal baton of a PPS school resource officer banging against a metal railing, were believed by many to be gunshots.

No one was injured and police later said no shots were fired. Peoria High's opponent, Metamora, decided to forfeit the game instead of finishing it the day next. The district has issued new rules and start times for games in the wake of the fight.

Anyone with information regarding this incident, please contact Peoria Police at (309) 494-8368, tip411 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at (309) 673-9000.

