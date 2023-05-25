Five more busted for gang-fueled East Harlem revenge killing: police

Five more people have been arrested for an East Harlem gang execution that was payback for an earlier murder, police said Thursday.

Andre Clark, 24, James Figueroa, 20, Ethaniel Coleman, 21, Ibrahim Ndiaye, 25, and Kevin Mejia, 21, were all taken into custody Wednesday in connection with the fatal shooting of 26-year-old Hector Delgado near E. 123rd St. and Lexington Ave. on the afternoon of April 11. The victim was blasted in the head as terrified passersby ran for cover.

The suspects join alleged triggerman Trevor Gibbs, 23, who was charged in the shooting on May 2, cops said.

All five suspects were charged with conspiracy. Clark was also charged with murder while Figueroa, Coleman and Ndiaye were charged with attempted murder, cops said.

Their role in the April 11 was not immediately disclosed. Their arraignments in Manhattan Criminal Court were pending.

When he allegedly shot Delgado, Gibbs was after revenge for the point-blank murder of 19-year-old Jaylen Duncan just three days earlier, cops said. The Delgado murder is also linked to the drug trade, according to police.

On the day Gibbs allegedly shot Delgado, Messiah Nantwi, 21, was busted for gunning down Duncan on the afternoon of April 8 at Madison Ave. and E. 132nd St. — and for a fatal caught-on-camera point-blank shooting in a smoke shop the following night.

Gibbs held Nantwi’s OTN Goodfellas gang responsible for Duncan’s killing and so targeted Delgado, who also belongs to that gang, according to cops.