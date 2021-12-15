Five more charged in Edna Mahan women's prison abuse, including top administrator on duty

Five more corrections officers — including the highest ranking official on duty — have been charged in connection to the January prisoner assaults at New Jersey's only women's prison.

Acting Attorney General Andrew J. Bruck announced charges against Sean St. Paul, who was the associate administrator and the highest ranking official working at Edna Mahan Correctional Facility for Women in Union Township, when prisoners were assaulted over a four-hour period from Jan. 11 to 12. In addition, a major and three corrections officers were charged Wednesday.

In all, 15 corrections officers have been charged in connection to the "forced cell extractions" in January that resulted in one inmate suffering a fractured bone around her eye, another who was hit at least 28 times in the face and the prison itself to be ordered shut down.

"We are holding accountable everyone who was involved in January's brutal assaults, from the line officers working the cell block to the highest-ranking prison official on duty that night," Bruck said in a statement. "With today's charges, we are making clear that even the senior-most leadership at Edna Mahan must be held responsible for their illegal conduct."

The prison's administrator, the top ranking official at Edna Mahan, was on leave of absence during the overnight assaults. St. Paul was sharing oversight with the prison's assistant superintendent at the time, according to the Attorney General's Office.

Entrance to the Edna Mahan Correction Facility as part of a demonstration organized by New Jersey Prison Justice Watch as they hosted a vigil at Edna Mahan Correctional Facility in Clinton, NJ on March 27, 2021, after reports of violent abuse that left at least two women inmates there with severe injuries in January.

St. Paul, 55, of Newark, and Ryan Valentin, 44, of Bloomfield, a major at Edna Mahan, were both charged with official misconduct, conspiracy and tampering with public records or information.

Investigators accused St. Paul and Valentin of approving, ordering and being present at the time of the forced cell extractions, which did not follow New Jersey Department of Corrections policy and were used as a way to punish prisoners.

According to information released by the Attorney General's office, neither of the men properly notified superiors about the the incidents and instead emailed falsified information to their bosses that did reveal "that unnecessary and unreasonable force was used against Victims 1 and 2, or that Victims 1 and 2 suffered injuries." St. Paul also told his supervisors that the inmates apologized to him, which was also not true, according to state officials.

Desiree Lewis, 33 of Elizabeth, a senior correctional police officer, was charged with aggravated assault and tampering with public records or information.

Investigators allege Lewis "forcibly assaulted" a woman known as "Victim 2" as Lewis' team entered her cell to extract her and did not stop another officer that proceeded to punch Victim 2 in the head and neck 28 times.

"Lewis had a legal duty to prevent this unauthorized use of force, which resulted in Victim 2 suffering a concussion," according to the Attorney General's office.

The state is also accusing Lewis of falsely reporting what happened during the forced cell extraction, including omitting that OC spray was used against Victim 2 without giving her an opportunity to comply, that "unnecessary and unreasonable force" was used against Victim 2 and that the inmate was injured as a result.

Brandon Burgos, 22, of Roseland, and Marika Sprow, 32, of West Orange, both senior correctional police officers, also face charges of tampering with public records or information. Like Lewis, Burgos and Sprow are accused of omitting the use of OC spray and excessive force against Victim 2.

