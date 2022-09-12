Five Nanty Glo residents appear in court charged with harboring runaways, police say

Sep. 12—VINCO — Five Nanty Glo residents will appear in Cambria County court, accused of harboring two runaway juveniles, one of whom fled a group home in Somerset County, authorities said.

Joel Isaac Towers, 37; Rebecca Carol Dredden, 21; Shannon Lee Hicks, 40; Nyree Keyona Simmons, 48; and Carrie Ann Liddick, 39 waived their rights to a preliminary hearing on Monday before District Judge Mary Ann Zanghi, of Vinco.

Court records at the time of their arrest showed that all five shared a residence in the 800 block of First Street in Nanty Glo.

According to a complaint affidavit, state police in Somerset were called to the Children's Aid Home in Somerset Township on Feb. 10 for a report of a runaway boy.

Troopers then allegedly learned on March 1 of a girl who ran away from a residence on Millcreek Hollow Road in Upper Yoder Township and learned that the two juveniles were in a relationship.

Troopers said on June 5 they obtained photographs of the juveniles on a beach in South Carolina and at Liddick's First Street residence.

Troopers said they contacted AT&T, which determined the cellphone was in Florence, South Carolina, the affidavit said. Florence County sheriff's deputes took the juveniles into custody on June 5.

Troopers spoke with one of the juveniles, who said she ran away from her grandmother's house on Feb. 8 and fled in Liddick's van, the affidavit said.

Liddick reportedly drove to Somerset, picked up the boy and drove him to Nanty Glo.

Troopers allege that Liddick would take the juveniles to Erie, telling people that she had partial custody of the children.

The children stayed in a hotel room in Erie every first weekend of the month, where Liddick would give them alcohol and marijuana, the affidavit said.

The children then went to South Carolina and Liddick would send them money, according to police.

Troopers charged the five with concealment of whereabouts of a child, corruption of minors, child endangerment, interfering with custody of a committed person, furnishing alcohol to minors and interfering with the custody of children.

They are free on bond.

Patrick Buchnowski is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. Follow him on Twitter @PatBuchnowskiTD.