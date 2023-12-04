Five NJ lottery players won thousands playing Mega Millions

Five Mega Millions tickets sold in New Jersey last week won prizes ranging from $10,000 to $40,000, the New Jersey Lottery announced Monday.

Here's a look at last week's big winners playing the Mega Millions lottery:

$40,000, Dec. 1: Jackpocket, online lottery app

$30,000, Nov. 28: Rocklin's on Cedar Lane in Teaneck (Bergen County)

$10,000, Nov. 28: A & S Discount Liquors on North Wood Avenue in Linden (Union County)

$10,000, Dec. 1: Jackpocket, online lottery app

$10,000, Dec. 1: Nenu's Convenience Store on Route 9 North in Little Egg Harbor (Ocean County)

Looking for an edge? These Mega Millions numbers are drawn the most

When is next Mega Millions drawing?

Mega Millions drawings are held every Tuesday and Friday at 11 p.m.

The Mega Millions lottery jackpot was an estimated $377 million with a cash option of $175.4 million for Tuesday night's drawing, according to the Mega Millions website.

The jackpot was last won on Oct. 6 when a lottery player in Texas won a $360 million jackpot.

More: $1.35 billion Mega Millions winner sues mother of his child for disclosing jackpot win

How do I play Mega Millions?

The cost is $2 per ticket, but you can add the Megaplier for $1, which will increase the amount of your potential prize up to five times the original prize (except for the jackpot).

Each player selects five numbers from 1 to 70 for the white balls and one number from 1 to 25 for the Mega Ball. However, you can also have the lottery machine generate a random Quick Pick for you. You don't need to be a U.S. citizen or a resident of a particular state where you purchase your ticket.

Jackpocket is the official digital lottery courier of the USA TODAY Network. Gannett may earn revenue for audience referrals to Jackpocket services. Must be 18+, 21+ in AZ and 19+ in NE. Not affiliated with any State Lottery. Gambling Problem? Call 1-877-8-HOPE-NY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY); 1-800-327-5050 (MA); 1-877-MYLIMIT (OR); 1-800-GAMBLER (all others). Visit jackpocket.com/tos for full terms and conditions.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Mega Millions: Five NJ lottery players won thousands last week