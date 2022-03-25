All Five NYC Pensions to Sell Russian Assets Over Ukraine War

Martin Z. Braun
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- All five of New York City’s pension funds have now voted to sell their Russian securities to protest the Ukraine invasion, with firefighters moving to dump almost $20 million of assets.

The vote follows similar decisions by pension systems for the police department, teachers, the Board of Education and city employees, according to a statement Thursday from the city comptroller’s office.

The Russian holdings amounted to about $186 million on Feb. 25 before trading was halted, compared with overall assets of $266 billion. Trading of Russian stocks has since resumed on a limited basis, but the current value is unknowable, said pension officials, who declined to comment on the timing of the sales.

“The New York City Retirement Systems have taken bold, unified action to express solidarity with those under attack in Ukraine,” Comptroller Brad Lander said in the news release.

Public pension funds from California to Connecticut have voted to divest or announced plans to do so. With trading blocked on most Russian securities, it isn’t clear when the funds will divest. New York state Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli, the sole trustee of the state’s $280 billion pension, ordered the divestment of its Russia holdings Friday and continued his prohibition of any further investments. The third-largest U.S. pension had about $111 million invested in Russian companies as of March 1.

The value of stocks and bonds issued by Russian companies has plummeted since the beginning of the war and the imposition of sanctions. However, U.S. pension fund holdings of Russian assets typically are minuscule compared with their total portfolios. For instance, the $475 billion California Public Employees’ Retirement System has valued its Russian investments at about $300 million.

The VanEck Russia ETF, a basket of securities that tracks the performance of the the largest and most-liquid Russian companies, has declined almost 80% this year through March 4, when trading in the ETF was halted. Russian dollar-denominated government bonds maturing in 25 years are priced at about 19 cents on the dollar.

Russia’s stock market reopened Thursday and retraced a fraction of the lost ground, but foreigners weren’t allowed to sell shares. On Friday, the market reversed most of the previous day’s gain.

