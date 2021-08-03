  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Five officers charged after 'excessive force' incident at Miami Beach hotel

Jake Dima
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Five officers were slapped with criminal charges on Monday after an "excessive force" incident occurred at a Miami Beach hotel late last month.

Sgt. Jose Perez and officers Kevin Perez, Robert Sabater, Steven Serrano, and David Rivas all face misdemeanor battery charges after they arrested and pummeled two suspects at the Royal Palm Hotel on July 16, Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle said during a press conference. Video released by authorities showed Daltona Crudup, 24, running into an elevator after law enforcement said he slammed his motor scooter into an officer with the Miami Beach Police Department.

A lieutenant is seen catching up to Crudup with his gun drawn and forcing him to the ground before 20 other officers arrive at the scene while he is prone and handcuffed. Rundle said Perez kicked Crudup in the head several times as another officer drove his head into the floor.

TWO COLORADO OFFICERS CHARGED AFTER VIOLENT ARREST IN WHICH SUSPECT STRUCK WITH HANDGUN

Moments later, the majority of the officers descended on Khalid Vaughn, 28, who was videotaping the incident nearby. Sabater then can be seen tackling Vaughn to the ground before Rivas begins punching the man repeatedly, Rundle told reporters. The 28-year-old had initially been hit with impeding a police department investigation and resisting arrest with violence offenses, though his charges were dropped shortly after his arrest.

The department is moving forward with Crudup's case. The 24-year-old was charged with aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer, fleeing and eluding police, aggravated assault, and resisting arrest with violence.

"Excessive force can never, ever, ever be an acceptable foundation for the policing of any community," Rundle said, adding that officers who neglect this "do a grave disservice to the people they have sworn to serve."

"When we saw that kick to the head. And then we, and then we replayed it, and we see all the other kicks that preceded it — it was just unfathomable, it was unspeakable, it is just inexcusable." she added. "I'm not alone in that feeling. I watched the chief watch that video, and his head just went right down on the desk. So, we're all really horrified by it."

Miami Beach Police Chief Richard Clements, who was also present at the news conference, said he was "disappointed" by the conduct of his officers as he remarked that the behavior was "not indicative" of the law enforcement body as a whole.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

"I'm disappointed that this is out there and depicts our department in the manner that it does when they know that we are much better than that," the chief said.

"I tell you, I've seen some, some just tremendous accomplishments by this police department over the last 18 months, dealing with a variety of things that we've been given," he added. "This is not indicative of who we are. It's not indicative of the work that we've done."

Washington Examiner Videos

Tags: News, Miami, Florida, Law Enforcement, Crime, Law

Original Author: Jake Dima

Original Location: Five officers charged after 'excessive force' incident at Miami Beach hotel

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Five Miami Beach cops charged after pummeling two men in hotel lobby. Video released

    Five Miami Beach police officers were hit with criminal charges on Monday for using excessive force on a man in handcuffs and for pummeling a bystander who was videotaping the incident on his cellphone.

  • Miami Beach officers acted like thugs. Looks like they learned nothing from George Floyd | Editorial

    A gang of hoodlums surrounded a victim. Any rattled witness would have called the police. But the hoodlums were the police, if the video released Monday is any indication. It shows a tangle of Miami Beach officers beating a handcuffed suspect in a hotel lobby, kicking him and slamming his head onto the hard terrazzo floor, then tackling and punching a hotel guest who dared to videotape this violence, which was his right to do. Excessive use of force is an understatement.

  • Death, Hazmat investigation under investigation near Boston hotel

    Police say there is an active death investigation-- with potentially hazardous materials-- near the Marriott Copley hotel. Emergency crews responded to a parking garage located at 110 Huntington Ave. just after 3:30 a.m. Officials say it is too early to tell if the death is considered suspicious.

  • Deadly shooting at water park followed an escalating ‘altercation,’ Tennessee cops say

    One woman died and another was injured in the shooting, police said.

  • Black man assaulted at Indiana lake faces criminal charges

    A Black man who said a group of white men assaulted him and threatened to “get a noose” at a southern Indiana lake is facing criminal charges more than a year after the confrontation that earlier led to charges against two of the alleged attackers. Vauhxx Booker, a local civil rights activist and member of the Monroe County Human Rights Commission, was charged with misdemeanor trespass and felony battery for his involvement in last year’s Fourth of July incident at Lake Monroe, according to court documents filed Friday by a special prosecutor in the case. Booker condemned the decision, calling it an “outrageous act of punitive retaliation and prosecutorial vindictiveness.”

  • Online creator Chris Chan arrested on incest charge after leaked audio alleged she had sex with her mother

    Christine Weston Chandler, known online as Chris Chan, has been arrested on charges of incest after a leaked call spread online.

  • North Dakota man to stand trial in attack that killed 4

    It was one of the most gruesome mass killings in North Dakota history; four workers at a business who gathered early one morning for “coffee club” were slain in a matter of minutes. The ghastly 2019 scene that gripped Mandan, a community of 22,000 just outside the state capital of Bismarck, is set to be rehashed this week at the trial of Chad Isaak, a Navy veteran and chiropractor whose trailer home is managed by the business police say he “targeted.” Investigators say the evidence against Isaak is overwhelming, including clothing, handgun parts, a knife and used shell casings, surveillance footage, bank records, and Facebook and phone data.

  • A Coroner Said a Black Missouri Teen Committed Suicide In the Attic of a Man Known for Racist Social Media Posts. A Jury Disagreed

    More than three months after a Black Missouri teenager was found dead at a party hosted by a man whose social media can best be described as “how to be a pro racist,” a Missouri jury has overruled the coroner’s initial findings and declared that the 19-year-old’s gunshot wound was not self-inflicted.

  • New surveillance video released in road rage shooting that killed teen

    As violent crime increased over the last year, 13 Investigates honed in on crime near Minute Maid Park to see how it compares to the last non-pandemic season.

  • Ahmaud Arbery’s Killers Are Trying to Put Him on Trial. Will a Judge Let Them?

    Glynn County Detention Center via APThe trial of three men charged in the killing of Ahmaud Arbery is slated to begin in October. But if a Georgia Superior Court judge grants a series of requests made by attorneys for the defense, it will be Arbery who goes on trial.Lawyers for Gregory and Travis McMichael—the father and son, respectively, who chased down Arbery in their pickup truck before fatally shooting him three times at close range—filed a motion late last year requesting that Judge Timoth

  • Three shot when gunman opens fire during shift change at Tennessee warehouse, cops say

    Police say an “active shooter investigation” is underway.

  • Idaho Rep. Priscilla Giddings demonstrates the unbecoming conduct she’s accused of

    If only Giddings had been around to listen to the wise words of fellow Republican legislator Julie Yamamoto. │ Opinion

  • Feds free trucker who drove 2,270 pounds of pot across the border – and says he didn't know it

    A Canadian trucker who told federal authorities he had no idea he was hauling 2,270 pounds of marijuana in his truck was released this week.

  • Video appearing to show Detroit officer punching man prompts investigation

    Detroit police said they are aware of "an allegation of excessive force in Greektown" and are reviewing the circumstances, officials said.

  • High-ranking Democratic lawmaker in New Mexico House resigns amid allegations of fraud

    A high-ranking New Mexico Democratic state lawmaker has resigned amid a federal investigation into possible fraud, racketeering, illegal kickbacks and money laundering.Driving the news: Sheryl Williams Stapleton stepped down Friday as New Mexico's House majority leader, and from her seat, after state and federal authorities served subpoenas on an Albuquerque school district where Stapleton is employed.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Stapleton works as d

  • Black man reportedly assaulted by white men at Indiana lake faces criminal charges

    A Black man who said a group of white men assaulted him and threatened to “get a noose” at a southern Indiana lake is facing criminal charges more than a year after the confrontation that earlier led to charges against two of the alleged attackers.

  • Black man faced ‘horrible conditions’ before dying at Rikers, report finds

    Thomas Earl Braunson III, a 35-year-old new father, had been jailed and held in “horrible conditions” when he died behind […] The post Black man faced ‘horrible conditions’ before dying at Rikers, report finds appeared first on TheGrio.

  • Daughter of rape victim helps bring conviction 46 years on

    A man who raped a 13-year-old girl has been convicted 46 years later, after the daughter conceived during his attack led efforts to bring him to justice.

  • German court sets trial date for former Nazi guard, aged 100

    A German court has set a trial date for a 100-year-old man who is charged with 3,518 counts of accessory to murder on allegations he served as a Nazi SS guard at a concentration camp on the outskirts of Berlin during World War II. A spokeswoman for the Neuruppin state court said Monday that the trial is set to begin in early October. The suspect is alleged to have worked at the Sachsenhausen camp between 1942 and 1945 as an enlisted member of the Nazi Party’s paramilitary wing.

  • 3 dead, 1 hurt in rural South Carolina shooting

    Three people were killed and one other person was hurt in a shooting Monday in rural South Carolina, and deputies released the name and picture of a man they want to interview. The shooting happened around 3 p.m. at a Greenwood County home just off U.S. Highway 25 about 8 miles (13 kilometers) south of Greenwood, the Sheriffs Office said in a news release. Sheriff’s Office Maj. Cody Bishop confirmed the three killed in the shooting to The Index-Journal of Greenwood. He didn't give a motive for the shooting.