Five Oklahoma City officers to face manslaughter charges in shooting of 15-year-old boy

Doha Madani
·4 min read

Five Oklahoma City police officers are set to face first-degree manslaughter charges in connection to the death of a 15-year-old boy who was a suspect in an armed robbery last year.

Stavian Rodriguez died on Nov. 23 after officers were called to a robbery at an Okie Gas Express, Oklahoma City police said at the time. A clerk managed to flee the store and leave Rodriguez locked inside as officers arrived to surround the scene, according to police.

Rodriguez, who police say was armed, exited the store through a window where officers were waiting outside. According to the police account, Rodriguez did not comply with officer commands and officers shot at him. The teenager died at a nearby medical center.

Rodriguez's family does not dispute he was armed, but say he complied with officer commands to drop the gun and was not armed when he was fatally shot.

Six officers were placed on administrative leave, the department said in November.

The Oklahoma City District Attorney now intends to file manslaughter charges against the five officers who fired their guns at Rodriguez, Oklahoma City Police said in a statement Wednesday. The sixth officer, who fired a less lethal weapon, is not facing a criminal charge.

Charges are in the process of being formally filed and a criminal complaint is not yet available, the district attorney’s office told NBC News on Wednesday.

Rodriguez’s mother, Cameo Holland, filed a lawsuit against the city last month demanding access to the recordings after her open records request went unanswered.

Holland’s filing alleges that bystander video, which has not been viewed by NBC News, disputed police statements that her son did not comply with officers. The filing said that eyewitnesses observed Stavin complying with demands and being shot unarmed.

Rand Eddy, an attorney for Holland, called the pending charges a step toward justice and referenced department shooting statistics from the website MappingPoliceViolence.org.

“The Oklahoma City Police Department has been perpetuating the murder of innocent and unarmed people for decades,” Eddy said. “It has the second-highest per capita rate of killings in the nation. Of the many forms of justice Stavian and his family deserve, we hope to see an end to this senseless violence and tragedy in our community.”

The police released body camera video, seen by NBC News, from the five different officers who fired their weapons. It is unclear what happened prior to the recording of the video and none of the angles offer a clear visual of Rodriguez before shots are fired.

The video shows the store clerk speaking with officers, letting them know Rodriguez was locked inside and had a gun.

Officers waited outside by gas pumps with their guns drawn and ask Rodriguez to exit with his hands up. One officer notes that Rodriguez appeared to be “messing with something.”

“He might be calling his mom,” one officer said. “Like, oops.” “I messed up,” another officer laughed.

Someone asks Rodriguez over a loudspeaker to put his weapon down and move face down on the ground. Police can be heard discussing whether they can get inside the store, but learn that the keys are locked inside. They also discuss calling the store’s phone in an effort to speak to Rodriguez.

Several minutes pass before Rodriguez begins to exit from a store window.

“Nobody has to get hurt, just show us your hands,” police said over the loudspeaker. Later the voice repeats, “Face down, on the ground.”

Shots can be heard on the footage, but the body cameras are obstructed by cars or the officers' forearms. One officer is moving as the shots are being fired, and Rodriguez is only seen briefly falling to the ground.

Surveillance video obtained by NBC affiliate KFOR shows Rodriguez exiting through the window and placing what appears to be a gun on the ground. He then appears to reach for his pants before officers open fire.

John George, president of the Oklahoma City Fraternal Order of Police, defended the officers for making a life or death decision “in a split second.”

“When an armed robbery suspect did not obey police commands, five officers perceived the same threat and simultaneously fired their weapons,” George said. “A loss of life is always a tragedy and we know these officers did not take firing their weapons lightly. The OKC FOP stands by these officers and maintains they acted within the law."

Recommended Stories

  • Baltimore teen charged in fatal shooting of 15-year-old boy

    Baltimore police arrested a 14-year-old boy in connection with the fatal shooting of a 15-year-old boy last week.

  • Fort Worth police officer resigns after 2 domestic violence arrests, department says

    Officer Joe Collins, a 10-year veteran of the department, had been on restrictive duty since his first arrest on Feb. 8.

  • Five officers accused of shooting teen 13 times now face charges, Oklahoma police say

    All of the officers are on paid administrative leave.

  • Man killed selling dirt bike to stranger on Facebook Marketplace

    ‘I don't care what it is, I mean a $2,800 dirt bike, it's not anything anybody should be shot over’

  • Mauritius pumps fuel from Chinese ship that ran aground

    Workers in Mauritius on Tuesday began pumping 130 tons of fuel from a Chinese fishing vessel that ran aground on a coral reef on the Indian Ocean island's west coast. The grounded ship has spilled a small amount of fuel into the ocean, but its hull remains intact, according to the local newspaper, L'Express. Police helicopters are helping to remove the diesel fuel and oil lubricant because the ship is stranded in shallow waters inaccessible to tugboats, the newspaper reported.

  • Boris Johnson's EU counter offensive: representative sent to Washington to build alliances

    A Government representative is set to be dispatched to the US to help counter the EU’s efforts to turn President Biden’s administration against the UK over its actions in Northern Ireland. A senior official from the Northern Ireland Office will be seconded to the British embassy in Washington in the coming weeks to help build alliances with Irish Americans and the new administration. The Telegraph has been told the official will also be tasked with providing factual briefings to US politicians, as well as rebutting EU claims made about the UK post-Brexit. Brandon Lewis, the Northern Ireland Secretary, is understood to be pushing the plans, having stepped up engagement with senior Democrats in recent months in a bid to keep the new administration onside. He is also understood to have held talks with Dame Karen Pierce, the British ambassador to the US, over the need for the embassy to be more “proactive” in countering negative briefings from Irish and EU officials based on Capitol Hill. Mr Lewis has the backing of Lord David Frost, the minister in charge of EU relations, who is currently locked in a major row with Brussels over the Northern Ireland Protocol and the UK’s decision to unilaterally extend grace periods for supermarkets and parcel couriers.

  • Investigation reopened into death of student found in rolled-up gym mat

    Kendrick Johnson was found in gymnasium of Lowndes High School on 11 January 2013

  • 'Blown away': Sony's massive 75-inch 4K TV is down to its lowest price ever at Amazon—save over $400

    Shoppers are saying it far surpasses competing models: 'No competition.'

  • Brazil registers daily record for COVID-19 deaths

    Brazil has registered a record for daily COVID-19 fatalities, with 2,286 people dead from the virus in the last 24 hours, according to the Health Ministry on Wednesday. New coronavirus infections tallied 79,876 to bring the total in the year-long pandemic to more than 11.2 million, according to the Health Ministry. The Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) said on Wednesday that infection rates in Brazil are worrying, spurred by a new and more contagious variant known as P1, and called for much stricter public health measures.

  • Plans for an in-person MWC continue as Sony, Nokia and Ericsson bow out

    After scuttling one massive international trade show last year, the GSMA is sticking to plans for an in-person Mobile World Congress in Barcelona this June — just without a few marquee names. A handful of companies, including Oracle, smartphone maker Sony, and networking firms Nokia and Ericsson, have all confirmed that they will not be attending the show in the flesh.

  • Arizona man who wore horns in Capitol riot to remain jailed

    An Arizona man who stormed the U.S. Capitol two months ago while sporting face paint, no shirt and a furry hat with horns will remain jailed until his trial, a federal judge ruled Monday, saying the man’s willingness to resort to violence and refusal to follow police orders during the siege signal that he wouldn’t follow court-ordered conditions of release. Judge Royce Lamberth said Jacob Chansley doesn’t fully appreciate the severity of the charges against and found none of Chansley’s “many attempts to manipulate the evidence and minimize the seriousness of his actions” to be persuasive. The judge wrote that Chansley carried a spear into the siege, used a bullhorn to encourage other rioters, profanely referred to then-Vice President Mike Pence as a traitor while in the Senate and wrote a note to the Pence saying, “It’s only a matter of time, justice is coming.”

  • Kylie Moore-Gilbert: Husband leaving me 'harder' than imprisonment in Iran

    Kylie Moore-Gilbert has spoken of her heartbreak on discovering her husband left her while she was imprisoned in Iran. The British-Australian academic, 33, told Sky News that she discovered only on her release that he had begun an affair with a university colleague who had campaigned to free her. She said that she began to think something was wrong when he stopped telling her he loved her on their infrequent phone calls. Dr Moore-Gilbert spent 800 days in Iranian prison after being arrested at an academic conference and charged with spying. She was released in November as part of a prisoner swap. “It has been harder for me to process and come to terms with that [the affair], than it has been to come to terms with what happened in Iran,” she said. It was only when Dr Moore-Gilbert was flown home that her mother told her of the infidelity of her husband, Ruslan Hodorov.

  • Exclusive: 'Shoot till they are dead': Some Myanmar police say fled to India after refusing orders

    When Tha Peng was ordered to shoot at protesters with his submachine gun to disperse them in the Myanmar town of Khampat on Feb. 27, the police lance corporal said he refused. On March 1, he said he left his home and family behind in Khampat and travelled for three days, mostly at night to avoid detection, before crossing into India's northeastern Mizoram state. "I had no choice," Tha Peng told Reuters in an interview on Tuesday, speaking via a translator.

  • Bata blast: Satellite images show Equatorial Guinea destruction

    Explosions at a munitions depot in the main city Bata led to more than 100 deaths.

  • Dallas police chief fires officer accused of directing man to kidnap, kill two people

    Bryan Riser was arrested last week on suspicion of two counts of capital murder.

  • Arrested journalist pleaded with officer: 'This is my job'

    An Iowa journalist recounted getting pepper-sprayed and arrested while covering a protest for racial justice last year, testifying in her own defense Tuesday at her trial on charges stemming from the incident. Des Moines Register reporter Andrea Sahouri told jurors she was running away from a scene where riot police had shot tear gas and were advancing to disperse protesters outside a mall in Des Moines, Iowa. Sahouri said the pepper spray was “extremely painful” and made her think she was going to go blind.

  • Congress Sends $1.9 Trillion COVID-19 Relief Bill To Biden’s Desk

    The stimulus package will include $1,400 stimulus checks, extend weekly unemployment benefits and increase the child tax credit.

  • Macaulay Culkin, Leslie Grossman Hit the Beach in First Look at ‘AHS’ Season 10 (Photo)

    “American Horror Story” Season 10 stars Macaulay Culkin and Leslie Grossman hit the beach in a first-look photo from creator Ryan Murphy, in which he teases some wickedness to come. “Something wicked this way comes,” he captioned the photo posted to Instagram on Wednesday. “‘American Horror Story’ Season Ten.” Based on previous clues Murphy has given, it seems that “AHS” Season 10 will have some kind of beach theme to it and the producer previously told TheWrap his idea for the season was “weather-dependent.” In the photo he posted on Wednesday, Grossman and Culkin are on a beach, yet they’re not dressed in beach attire, per se — instead, they are wearing heavy winter coats. Also Read: 'AHS' Season 10 Adds Contortionist With Grotesque Skills - Watch His Audition Here (Video) Filming on “AHS” Season 10 began last October, following FX’s announcement that this installment of Murphy’s anthology horror series had been pushed to 2021 due to pandemic-forced delays to the show’s production timeline. Franchise newcomer Culkin is set to star in the new installment alongside past series regulars Sarah Paulson, Kathy Bates, Evan Peters, Grossman, Billie Lourd, Adina Porter, Lily Rabe, Angelica Ross and Finn Wittrock. Also Read: Ryan Murphy Unveils Twisted 1st Poster for 'AHS' Spinoff Series 'American Horror Stories' (Photo) “American Horror Story” has been renewed through Season 13 at FX, with an upcoming episodic anthology spinoff, “American Horror Stories,” ordered to series at FX on Hulu. See Murphy’s post below. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ryan Murphy (@mrrpmurphy) Read original story Macaulay Culkin, Leslie Grossman Hit the Beach in First Look at ‘AHS’ Season 10 (Photo) At TheWrap

  • 'WandaVision' secrets revealed: The missing Doctor Strange cameo, a goofy 'Growing Pains' reference and the 'Contact' connection

    The hit Marvel show's creator and director explain the Easter eggs you might have missed — and the jaw-dropping ones they decided to cut out altogether.

  • Republicans hit back at Trump saying they have ‘every right’ to use his name in fundraising

    Trump was enraged that his name and likeness had been used to raise money for organisations that would then help reelect Republican members of Congress who voted to impeach him