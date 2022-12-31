Five-year-old boy reported missing in September found dead, Yakima police say

The Yakima Police Department announced Friday that a body found Thursday in the Yakima River is that of 5-year-old Lucian Mungia, a boy who was reported missing after last being seen at Yakima’s Sarg Hubbard Park in September.

According to police, Yakima County Sheriff’s deputies were called to the area of Yakima Valley Highway and Burke Road on Thursday for reports of human remains found in the Yakima River.

Authorities recovered the remains and documented the scene. An autopsy was conducted Friday, and based on a comparison of dental records, detectives and the coroner’s office determined the remains to be those of Mungia. DNA testing will be done to confirm the identification.

Police said there is no indication that criminal acts led to Mungia’s death.