Five year old protects his home from armed robbers

Footage released by police shows a five year old boy trying to protect his mother from armed robbers. (South Bend Police)

A five year old boy has gone viral after police released footage of trying to protect his mother from armed robbers.

The video shows four men wearing hoodies, at least three of which were armed, force themselves inside a house in South Bend, Indiana, last Wednesday.

In the video, shared by police in an attempt to locate the intruders, one of the children in the house can be seen attempting to deter the invaders by throwing a toy at him and hitting him.

“This video is extremely disturbing. You can see a little boy hitting one of the armed suspects as he tries to defend his home,” South Bend Police department said.

The suspects fled the scene and fired shots but no one was physically injured, police said.

Police said they responded to the home in the 500-block of South Grant Street after a report of the shots fired.

“What you seeing was me ironing our clothes, getting our clothes, ready to start our day,” Tamika Reid, who lives in the property, told WSBT 22. “You would hear me saying, “what is that!’”

Many people on social media praised the young boy’s attempts to help his mother and try to protect his home.

“I’m just, my whole thing was my hero right here. He was trying to hit the guys. My thing was I need to get him out of the house before they do something to my son,” said Ms Reid.

Christine Karsten, South Bend police spokeswoman told the outlet that “no little boy” should have to experience such an incident.

“A lot of people are saying this little boy is so brave and he deserves a gold star and that’s true, he was extremely brave in this situation,” she told the broadcaster.

“But no little boy, nobody in general should have to go through something like this so it’s really important we get those who are responsible for this heinous crime off the streets.”

Police said that the investigation is ongoing and urged anyone with any information about the men in the video to contact Michiana Crime Stoppers or South Bend Police Department.

