Five people arrested in connection with alleged gang-related assault in Turlock

Five people were arrested Thursday in connection with an assault early Sunday that left one man injured, Turlock police said. Authorities said the attack was gang-related.

Turlock Police officers responded to a reported assault just after 2 a.m. Sunday to the 400 block of East Main Street, according to Turlock police press release. Around this time, a second call came in from a Turlock resident saying he had been assaulted by a group of individuals.

The man had serious injuries to his hands and torso, and police determined the group attacked him unprovoked. Officers could not find any of the individuals when searching the area.

During the course of the investigation, officers discovered the crime was gang-related, police said. However, the victim was not part of the gang.

Investigators with the Special Investigations Unit and Turlock detectives identified possible suspects the next day and obtained arrest warrants.

On Thursday, multiple agencies and SWAT Teams assisted Turlock police in serving warrants at three homes in Turlock and one in Modesto.

The Turlock homes were located in the 900 block of North Olive Avenue, 200 block of North Thor Street and 1100 block of Bethany Avenue. The Modesto home was located in the 2600 block of River Creek Circle in Modesto, in Ceres Police Department’s jurisdiction.

Police and the Turlock Unified School District confirmed that Dutcher Middle and Wakefield Elementary schools were placed on soft lockdown while law enforcement was in the area. Turlock police said the decision was made “out of an abundance of caution” for school safety.

They arrested five people, including four who investigators believe were directly involved in the alleged assault:

Jose Aguilar, 29, Turlock

Angelica Lopez, 33, Turlock

Arthur Peralta, 30, Turlock

Vincente Ruiz, 41, Modesto

The fifth suspect arrested, 25-year-old Adrian Peralta, of Turlock, is facing preliminary charges for evidence found during the search. Police do not believe he was directly part of the alleged assault.

Police said the individuals are facing a range of preliminary felony charges, including assault by force likely to produce great bodily injury, battery causing serious bodily injury, conspiracy, participation in a criminal street gang, gang member or associate committing violent felony, committing a felony while out on bail, gang member in possession of a concealable firearm, possession of an undetectable firearm (also known as a “ghost gun”), prohibited person in possession of ammunition, violation of probation and felon in possession of a firearm.

Authorities ask anyone with information on the case to call investigator Jacob Young at (209) 668-6575 or the Turlock Police Department’s Tip Line at (209) 668-5550 extension 6780 or email at tpdtipline@turlock.ca.us.