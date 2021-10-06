Five people arrested in recent operation involving illegal prostitution

Oct. 6—LUMBERTON — A 45-year-old Raeford man was among five people charged recently during an undercover operation to identify potential victims of human trafficking and people involved in illegal prostitution, according to the Robeson County Sheriff's Office.

Charles Wall, 45, was arrested Friday and charged with solicitation of prostitution, possession of a stolen firearm and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, according to the Sheriff's Office. Wall was placed in the Robeson County Detention Center under a $15,000 secured bond.

Also jailed under a $1,000 bond each after the operation were Raeford residents 44-year-old Francisco Hidalgo Tixteco, 43-year-old Mica Mcdonald, 24-year-old Luis Miguel Hidalgo and 65-year-old Henry Stephens, of St. Pauls, according to the Sheriff's Office. All were charged with misdemeanor solicitation of prostitution.

The operation's goal was to identify females who are victims of human trafficking and/or illegal prostitution through the use of undercover officers, according to the Sheriff's Office. The identified females were given the opportunity to speak with Sheriff Burnis Wilkins, sheriff's Sgt. Hollis McNeill and a peer support specialist from Robeson Heath Care Corporation about a variety of programs to help offer them a better future. The programs also can help people who battle with addiction.

The Federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and Lumberton and Fayetteville police departments assisted with the operation.

"I am excited about the newly developed partnership with the Robeson County District's Attorney Office, Robeson County Judges and other agencies in the Law Enforcement Assisted Diversion (LEAD) program. The program allows individuals with low level offenses to enter alternative programs instead of going through the prosecution process and receiving active sentences," the sheriff said in a prepared statement.

The Sheriff's Office has two deputies assigned to the program and will soon be adding a peer specialist, according to the sheriff.

"The programs will allow the individuals to seek help for their addictions and reduce recidivism in our criminal justice system ... The benefits of the program have already been seen and there will be many more success stories to come," Wilkins added.

Anyone with information about the human trafficking and/or illegal prostitution is asked to contact the Robeson County Sheriff's Office at 910-671-3170 or 910-671-3100.