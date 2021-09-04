Five people arrested in San Miguel County

Sep. 4—Three agencies in San Miguel County carried out a law enforcement operation Thursday that resulted in the arrests of five people who had outstanding warrants on charges raging from possession of controlled substances to aggravated battery.

Twenty officers from the San Miguel County Sheriff's Office, Law Vegas Police Department and 4th Judicial District Attorney's Office executed search and arrest warrants throughout the area.

They arrested Marvin Archuleta, 35; Robert A. Garcia, 52; Robert V. Garcia, 37; Angel Martinez, 25; and Devin Morales, 21.

"The individuals arrested are repeat offenders," District Attorney Thomas Clayton said in a news release. "It is this office's intent to hold them accountable for their actions."