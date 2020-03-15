Five people on British cruise ship test positive for coronavirus; Ship in limbo near Bahamas

A British cruise ship is in limbo Saturday off the coast of the Bahamas, with one passenger and four crew members who have tested positive for the coronavirus.

The Braemar, operated by Fred.Olsen Cruise Lines, dropped anchor Saturday morning 25 miles southwest of Freeport, according to a statement from the company. It will be restocked with food, fuel and medication.

It will not, however, be permitted to dock. The country's transport ministry refused to allow the ship's passengers and crew to disembark "at any port in the Bahamas." The Bahamian government will provide humanitarian assistance to the ship.

Two British government officials were sent to Freeport to assist Bahamian authorities with the resupply operation.

In addition to medical supplies and prescriptions, a doctor and nurse are scheduled to join the ship, the company said.

The five people tested positive for the coronavirus on Wednesday while the ship was docked in Curacao.

The ship was denied permission to dock in Barbados and at other Caribbean ports. The Braemar is flagged in the Bahamas, leading the company to attempt to dock there and disembark passengers.

For now, the Braemar is effectively quarantined at sea. The ship has space for 929 passengers and 371 crew members. USA TODAY reached out to Fred Olsen Saturday but didn't immediately receive a response.

On Friday, U.S. cruise operators agreed to pause their operations for the next 30 days in response to the coronavirus pandemic. Princess Cruises, which has two ships that have experienced coronavirus infections, halted its operations for 60 days. More than 700 passengers became infected with the coronavirus on the Diamond Princess, which sat off the coast of Japan for nearly two weeks. Six of those passengers died.

On Saturday, the company was winding down the process of disembarking the Grand Princess in California. At least two passengers and 19 crew members tested positive for the coronavirus.

A medical worker assists a passenger from the Princess Cruises Grand Princess cruise ship before boarding a charter plane at Oakland International Airport on March 10, 2020 in Oakland, Calif. Passengers are slowly disembarking from the Princess Cruises Grand Princess a day after it docked at the Port of Oakland. More

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Coronavirus: British cruise ship Braemar has five cases on board