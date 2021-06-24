Five people burglarize east Vancouver taproom

Becca Robbins, The Columbian, Vancouver, Wash.
·1 min read

Jun. 23—The Clark County Sheriff's Office is looking for a group of people who broke into an east Vancouver taproom and stole things Wednesday morning.

The burglary occurred around 5:15 a.m. at Northwest Liquid Gold Taproom and Bottle Shop, 11202 N.E. Fourth Plain Blvd.

In surveillance footage released by the sheriff's office, someone can be seen breaking the front door of the business. Five people enter and steal things, including what looks to be a cash box, before running back through the broken door, according to the video.

At least one person can be seen in the video with a gun.

The group left in a silver Jeep Grand Cherokee with Oregon license plates; the sheriff's office says the vehicle might be stolen.

The sheriff's office is continuing to investigate and asks anyone with information to contact 360-397-2211.

