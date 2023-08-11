Five people charged in connection to Alabama dock brawl

Two additional people have been charged after a viral fight at a Montgomery, Alabama pier last week.

A group of white boaters occupied a pier on Saturday that was reserved for a ferry, and refused to move their boat. One of the boaters began a fight with the ferry’s co-captain, who is Black, sparking a brawl between the boaters and a group of mostly-Black bystanders defending the co-captain.

Witnesses said racial slurs were hurled at the captain of the ferry, according to CNN reports.

Four of the five charged were in the group of boaters. Mary Todd, 21, turned herself in Thursday after being charged, Montgomery Police said. Allen Todd, 23, and Zacary Shipman, 25, were arrested Wednesday and Richard Roberts, 48, turned himself in on Tuesday.

The group is charged with misdemeanor third-degree assault.

Reggie Ray, 42, turned himself in Friday. He can be seen in videos of the fight hitting people in the head with a folding chair in an attempt to defend the co-captain.

Montgomery Police said there is no evidence that race played a factor in the fight and they are not considering hate crime charges. Charges may also increase or change as evidence is being reviewed, Chief Darryl Albert said.

“At the time, we did not have the luxury of all the videos that we have seen now, that you and I have seen, and that the world has seen,” Albert said at a press briefing Tuesday.

“Basically all we had were witness statements and he-said, she-said so our police officers and detectives had to decipher through all that and then apply the appropriate charges at that time. So again, as we gain more information, as we get more video, as we talk to more individuals, if charges are meant to be amended, they will be,” he added.

