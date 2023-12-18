Five People Crushed When Driver Rolls SUV Attempting To Do Donuts In Parking Lot

We all do dumb stuff when we’re young. Speeding. Crashing the occasional car. Staying out way too late the night before your college final. Usually, though, we don’t do anything so reckless that it sends multiple people to the hospital. And yet, that’s what happened Saturday night in Colorado Springs, Colorado when an SUV rolled over in a parking lot, crushing five people, KKTV reports.

According to officers who responded to the crash, the group went to the shopping center’s parking lot planning to do donuts. At some point, they all got into the same car, which based on the news report appears to be a GMC Terrain, to do donuts together. The passengers then decided to hang out the SUV’s windows while the driver did donuts.

