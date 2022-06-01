Five people in custody in connection with the death of Florence teenager

17-year-old Joshua McPherson, a Florence, South Carolina teenager died on Sunday from a shooting at Coastal Club Apartments in Conway, Michelle McSpadden, deputy coroner for Horry County Government, said.

Five arrests have been made in connection to this homicide, according to June Wood, public information officer for the city of Conway. Of those arrested, two are juveniles.

The shooting occurred at the 600 block of Highway 544 in Conway, Wood said.

“An unnamed juvenile is in custody and has been charged with Burglary 1st Degree; Accessory after the fact of Murder,” Wood announced. “A second unnamed juvenile is in custody for Burglary 1st Degree; Murder.”

Wood detailed the other three arrests as follows:

Fanotti Nacier Neal, 19, of Florence has been charged with burglary 1st degree and murder.

Charrel Nissasani Floyd, 19, of Florence has been charged with burglary 1st degree and accessory after the fact of murder.

Ky’lesha Iyonna Mack, 19, of Florence has been charged with burglary 1st degree and accessory after the fact of murder.

According to the arrest warrant, Neal “unlawfully enter[ed] the residence [on highway 544] with the intent to commit a violent crime.”

The warrant also says “That while therein the victim was shot and killed with malice aforethought,” and Neal then fled.

Floyd, according to the warrant, “did admit, post Miranda, to riding to and from the incident with said codefendants,” and “did have full knowledge that a crime occurred and failed to contact proper authorities.”

Wood said the warrant for Mack is not yet available.

It is unknown if McPherson knew those who are in custody for his death.

Florence County Sheriff’s Office and the City of Florence Police Department are assisting in this investigation and anyone with pertinent information to this case should call 843-248-1790, Wood said.