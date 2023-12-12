Five people die in construction site accident in Sweden

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Five people died in an elevator accident on Monday at a construction site on the outskirts of Stockholm and prosecutors are investigating the incident, Sweden's Prosecution Authority said on Tuesday.

"The crime classification in the ongoing preliminary investigation is work environment crime including causing the death of another," the agency said in a statement.

It said the work to identify all of the deceased was still underway, as well as the technical investigation of the site.

