Five people found dead and baby rescued after ‘drug-fuelled’ party at Colorado apartment

(KDVR)

Five people were discovered dead after a suspected drug-fuelled party at a Colorado apartment where an infant was rescued alive.

Commerce City police found the bodies of three women and two men inside a home at the North Range Crossings Apartment on Sunday afternoon.

Police Chief Clint Nichols said a sixth adult and a four-month-old baby were found alive at the unit.

Investigators believe drugs may have played a role in the deaths after detecting a substance that “could be described as illicit narcotics”, Mr Nichols said.

A preliminary investigation suggested the adults ingested a drug that may have been laced with fentanyl, KDVR reported.

Mr Nichols said there was no evidence of hazardous gasses in the area and none of the deceased - who have yet to be named publicly - appeared to have died violently.

“It happened pretty quickly — speculation on my part,” he said, according to KDVR.

In regards to the unidentified substance, he added: “If it is going to be illicit drugs, they were very, very bad. If it was drugs, no one was able to get to a phone and call 911 for a medical emergency.”

