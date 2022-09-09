Five people found shot dead at home in Maryland

Five bodies were found at a house in Maryland after deputies responded to shots being fired, according to the Cecil County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities say that the victims were discovered inside the home on a cul-de-sac in Elk Mills, which is situated near the state’s border with Delaware.

“We do have multiple deaths,” Lt. Micheal Holmes, CCSO spokesman told the Cecil Whig on Friday. “We got a call indicating multiple people were shot.”

Officials say that they were called to the scene at around 9am and that there is no threat to the public.

Police remain here on the scene. It’s a residential home in a cul de sac where police found the 5 bodies https://t.co/BNSqlW1yET pic.twitter.com/pwYT8iSrY2 — Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) September 9, 2022

“Cecil County Sheriff’s Office deputies and investigators are currently on scene in the area of Hebron Court near Elk Mills Road. There may be traffic delays in the area throughout the day. There is no current threat to the public. Additional information related to the incident will be released at a later time,” the department stated on Facebook.