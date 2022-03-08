GALESBURG — Five individuals are facing drug dealing offenses after being indicted last week by a Knox County grade jury.

According to a news release from the office of Knox County State's Attorney Jeremy Karlin, a Knox County grand jury issued indictments for the following individuals:

• Byron Williams, Britney Fields, and Amy Gerstenberger – Unlawful Delivery of Methamphetamine

• Christopher Rupert and Jordan Keller: Armed Violence, Unlawful Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Delivery, Unlawful Possession of Methamphetamine, Unlawful Possession of Cannabis with Intent to Deliver (more than 5,000 g), Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Deliver (LSD), and Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance (Cocaine).

Warrants were issued for all five individuals and they were arrested by the Galesburg Police Department on Friday, March 4. These indictments are a result of the work of a multi-jurisdictional task force including the Galesburg Police Department, the Knox County Sheriff’s Department and the Federal Bureau of Investigation. This task force was formed to investigate organized crime and large level illegal drug trafficking in the Knox County area.

It is expected that these cases will go to trial before the end of the year.

This article originally appeared on Galesburg Register-Mail: Five people indicted in Knox County March 4 for drug dealing offenses