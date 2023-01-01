Five people injured in drive-by shooting in Durham on New Year’s Day, police say

Five people were shot outside a restaurant on North Miami Boulevard on Sunday afternoon in what police describe as a drive-by shooting.

Two of the people — an adult and a juvenile — were hospitalized with life-threatening injuries, according to police. Three other adults suffered less serious injuries. Police said all five were “stable.”

Police say they are looking for a “dark-colored older model Honda sedan” from which witnesses say the gunshots originated. Police have not said how many people were in the car or named any suspects.

The shooting occurred at about 2 p.m. outside a Subway restaurant in a shopping plaza at the corner of North Miami and Raynor Street, near the Holloway Street intersection.

Police ask anyone with information about the shooting to call Investigator L. Sprinkle at 919-560-4440, ext. 29248, or CrimeStoppers at 919-683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves. CrimeStoppers has operators who speak Spanish.