Five people injured after police chase ends in vicious crash, Nassau Sheriff’s Office report

Five people are in the hospital tonight after a police pursuit culminated in a violent crash Wednesday afternoon in Nassau County, causing destruction and chaos.

According to the Nassau County Sheriff’s Office, the pursuit originated from an alleged theft at a Kohl’s department store. The suspects, numbering at least four, reportedly fled from law enforcement at around 2:30 p.m., prompting a high-speed chase through the streets of Nassau County.

The situation escalated when the suspects collided with a deputy’s vehicle and crashed into oncoming traffic at the intersection of State Road 200 and Santa Barbara Street.

The reported impact was severe, resulting in significant damage to the vehicles involved, as captured in video footage from the scene.

At least one individual from the other vehicle involved in the crash was airlifted to the hospital in critical condition.

The crash caused a major disruption in traffic, leaving drivers stranded in bumper-to-bumper gridlock for approximately two and a half hours.

Witnesses, like Georgia resident Lex, described the ordeal as a “nightmare,” with a normally brief commute of 15 minutes taking hours.

Nassau County Sheriff’s Office assured that none of their deputies were injured in the collision.

All four suspects were apprehended and transported to the hospital for medical treatment. It is anticipated that they will fully recover.

Local Yulee resident Jason Ramos commented, “Nothing in any of these places is worth anyone’s life. At the end of the day, it’s all material to begin with.”

As the investigation unfolds, the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) has taken charge of the case.

Details are still emerging, and authorities urge the public to stay informed as more information becomes available. In the midst of this holiday season, the community remains on edge, hoping for a swift resolution and recovery for those involved.

For now, residents are reminded to stay vigilant and safe on the roadways during this festive season.

