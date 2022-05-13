Sirens

A minor has been charged in the Monday night Hay Court shooting that injured five people, said Capt. Jack Kennedy of the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit.

At around 9:30 p.m. Monday, officers with the Tuscaloosa Police Department and Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit were called to Hay Court apartments after a report of several people being shot, Kennedy said.

Investigators say a gunman opened fire on a group of people during an altercation. Five people were injured during the shooting. One of the shooting victims was critically injured and the other four victims had injuries that police described as non-life threatening.

All the shooting victims are expected to survive, Kennedy said.

Kennedy said the shooting occurred outside in a common area and not inside a residence.

On Tuesday, police arrested a minor in connection with the shooting. Kennedy said the suspect was identified using witness statements, video and evidence recovered during the investigation. Police will not release the suspect's identify because he is under the age of 18.

The suspect was charged as an adult and faces five counts of attempted murder, along with charges of shooting into an occupied dwelling and certain persons prohibited from possessing firearms.

The suspect was jailed and is being held on a consolidated cash bond of $336,000.

Reach Jasmine Hollie at JHollie@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on The Tuscaloosa News: Five people injured in shooting at Hay Court Apartments in Tuscaloosa