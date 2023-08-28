Five people killed in Pueblo in Saturday fatal crashes, Sunday homicide, identified

Five people killed in Pueblo over the weekend — one in a homicide Sunday and four in two separate car wrecks Saturday — were identified Monday by the county coroner.

The first death occurred early Saturday morning when Raymond Gallegos, 70, was killed after being struck by a vehicle in the 2000 block of North Hudson Avenue. Pueblo Police Department spokesperson Sgt. Frank Ortega told the Chieftain that the crash was reported by the driver. No other injuries were reported and no charges are being pressed on the driver as of Monday, Ortega said.

Saturday evening, in the 800 block of North Purcell Boulevard, 56-year-old Marie Quintana and her 12-year-old grandchild, both of Aurora, as well as 48-year-old Denver resident Jesus Guerrero Lopez, were killed in a two-vehicle wreck.

Pueblo County sheriff’s deputies were called to the scene of the crash at approximately 8 p.m. Saturday.

At the scene, they learned a 2017 Honda CRV had been traveling north on Purcell Boulevard when it was hit head-on by a 2015 BMW 550 that was traveling south but had drifted into the northbound lane of traffic, according to a Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office news release. All three of the vehicle's occupants were pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver and lone occupant of the BMW, a 32-year-old man, was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The PCSO said in its initial news release that speed and alcohol were being investigated as factors in the crash. The sheriff’s office continues to investigate and spokesperson Gayle Perez told the Chieftain Monday that no charging decision has yet been made.

Early Sunday morning, Jason Trujillo, 36, was killed by a gunshot wound during a multi-victim shooting in the 1200 block of Berwind Avenue.

Pueblo police were called to the scene just before 1 a.m. on a report of a shooting, according to a Pueblo PD news release, and found Trujillo dead at the scene.

Three additional victims arrived at an area hospital via a private vehicle, according to Pueblo PD, two of whom were then transported to another hospital in Colorado Springs with life-threatening injuries.

Ortega said both victims taken to Colorado Springs were still alive and recovering in the hospital as of 4 p.m. Monday.

Ortega told the Chieftain that the investigation is active and ongoing, but police believe the shooting may have been gang related. He said police believe there was more than one shooter and that “lots of physical evidence” was collected at the scene.

The homicide was the 19th in the city of Pueblo in 2023.

Anyone with information on the shooting is encouraged by Pueblo PD to contact police dispatch at 719-553-2502, or Detective Ryan Torres at 719-320-6037. To remain anonymous, contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers at 719-542-STOP (719-542-7867) or visit pueblocrimestoppers.com. Information that leads to a felony arrest could qualify its submitting party for a cash reward.

This article originally appeared on The Pueblo Chieftain: Victims in homicide, fatal crashes identified by Pueblo coroner