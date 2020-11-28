Five people, one as young as 16, shot on Thanksgiving in Chicago
A 16-year-old boy was among five people who were shot on Thanksgiving in Chicago, police have said.
The teenager, who has not been named, was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center and was said to be in a serious condition, police told FOX 32.
He was shot at around 11.05pm by a man with a handgun on South Aberdeen Street.
A 28-year-old man was also wounded in a shooting on the South Side, on South Loomis Boulevard, police said.
The victim was also transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where police said his condition was not serious.
While on South Bishop Street, at around 5.30pm, a 19-year-old woman was shot. She was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where her condition was stabilised, according to police.
Hours earlier another 28-year-old man was wounded in a shooting on West 58th Street, and was taken to the Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where police said his condition was not serious.
A 32-year-old man was wounded on the West Side, on South Avers Avenue, at about 3.40am on Thursday, said police.
He was transported to Mt Sinai Hospital and was in a serious condition with a gunshot wound to his back, police told FOX 32.
Despite the violence, this year’s Thanksgiving Day was marked by fewer shootings, with some nine people wounded and one person killed last year, according to the Chicago Sun-Times.
Still, Chicago has seen twice as many shootings this year than the previous twelve months, according to Chicago Police Department analysis.
Between 1 January and 15 November, there were 2,898 reported shootings, which was almost 1,000 more than the same period in 2019, NBC News Chicago reported.
Homicides, meanwhile, are at their highest point since 1998, according to Chicago Police Department, with around 700 this year.
