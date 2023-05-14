Five people shot in downtown Augusta near Old Town

Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a large shooting incident in downtown Augusta.

Deputies found five people shot at 6:35 p.m. Friday just outside Old Town at Sand Bar Ferry Road and East Boundary Street, according to a news release from Richmond County sheriff’s Sgt. John Perry.

The sheriff’s criminal investigation division was dispatched to the scene.

This is a breaking news story. Stay tuned for updates.

This article originally appeared on Augusta Chronicle: Five people shot in downtown Augusta at East Boundary, Sand Bar Ferry