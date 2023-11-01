Five people shot in drive-by near Fair Park in Dallas early Wednesday morning

Five people were shot in Dallas around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday, sending all of them to the hospital in stable condition, according to police.

Dallas police said they were called to the 2300 block of 2nd Avenue, about three blocks away from Fair Park. When they arrived, they found the victims had been shot by someone in a vehicle.

The suspect in the vehicle fled the location after opening fire, according to police.

Police have not released any descriptions of the suspect or the vehicle used, or any other information, and said the investigation is ongoing.

