Five people shot, one killed, in three days in Durham, police say

One person was killed and four others injured in five shootings over three days in Durham, according to police reports.

Aaron Dwayne Reese, 33, was fatally shot on Saturday.

Officers found him just after 6 p.m. inside a car in a parking lot on Hardee Street, according to a Durham Police Department news release.

He died at the scene, police said, and the shooting did not appear to be random.

Reese was one of two people shot that night, and one of five shot between Friday and Sunday.

Five shootings in three days.

The first shooting occurred on Friday night, when a 17-year-old was shot in a parking lot after a high school football game.

It happened around 9:30 p.m. in the parking lot of Durham County Memorial Stadium after Northern Durham High School’s homecoming game against Riverside High School, The News & Observer reported.

The 17-year-old was shot in his calf and was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

The N&O asked the Police Department and Durham County Sheriff’s Office on Monday whether either agency was providing security for the game. The sheriff’s office referred questions to the police department, which stated the stadium is on county property.

On Saturday, a person was shot on Taylor Street in East Durham, and suffered non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

A man was also shot Sunday around 5 p.m. near Fayetteville and Pilot Streets.

He was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, but police did not respond when The N&O asked for an update on his condition Monday.

Later that night, police said a shooting on Wabash Street in the southeast of the city left one man injured.

He was taken to the hospital, and his injuries did not appear life-threatening, police said.

The N&O has requested more details about the weekend shootings, and for the latest police data on shootings in Durham this year.

Police have asked those with information about the fatal Saturday shooting to call investigators at 919-560-4440, ext. 29163 or CrimeStoppers at 919-683-1200. Those who provide anonymous tips leading to arrests in felony cases can earn cash rewards.

