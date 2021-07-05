Five people shot, three killed during Fourth of July block party in Dallas

Five people were shot, three of them fatally, during an annual Fourth of July block party in North Dallas late Sunday night, police said.

The party, in the 8300 block of Towns Street in Hamilton Park, was wrapping up when shots were fired about 11:10 p.m., Star-Telegram media partner WFAA-TV reported.

All five shooting victims were taken to area hospitals, where three men were pronounced dead. Another victim was reportedly in critical condition, while the condition of the fifth victim was unclear.

The identities of the deceased victims will not be released until detectives have made the next of kin notification, Dallas police said in a statement.

No suspects have been identified or apprehended. The motive and circumstances surrounding the homicides are under investigation, police said.

The Dallas Police Department asks for anyone with information regarding this incident to contact Detective Theodore Gross at 214-671-3143 or by email at theodore.gross@dallascityhall.com. Please refer to case number 118641-2021.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest and indictment. Call Crime Stoppers at (214) 373-TIPS.