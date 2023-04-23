Five people shot in three separate incidents across Augusta area Saturday

Gun violence swept across the Augusta area Saturday.

Three separate shootings took place with five injuries reported in Richmond, Burke and Aiken counties, according to reports from separate law enforcement agencies.

Aiken Department of Public Safety Spokesperson Cynthia Mitchell reported two male victims at Roosevelt Court at 3:49 p.m. Both were transported to the hospital. There is no information on their health status.

Richmond County Sheriff’s Sgt. John Perry reported two male victims at 4th and Ellis streets at 9:24 p.m. They were transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Burke County Sheriff’s Spokesperson Clare Allen reported one male victim in Girard at 232 Claxton Rd. at 9:27 p.m. He was transported to the hospital but no information was reported on his injuries.

Respective investigations are ongoing.

