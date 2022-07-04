Five people shot in two Tacoma shootings Sunday night

A reported drive-by shooting in Tacoma left one man with serious injuries, and prompted Tacoma police to shut down the intersection of South 47th Street and South Tacoma Way Sunday evening.

Traffic advisory! The intersection of S. 47 St. & South Tacoma Way is shut down for a drive by shooting investigation. 1 adult male who was shot while in a vehicle was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries. Updates to follow. pic.twitter.com/lViJkp6V0M — Tacoma Police Department (@TacomaPD) July 4, 2022

Police spokesperson Wendy Haddow said the initial dispatch call came at 4:24 p.m. Two cars were driving on South Tacoma Way, and an unidentified person fired at someone in the other vehicle. The victim, an adult male, was transported to a local hospital with “serious injuries,” Haddow said.

Four people were also shot Sunday night in what police described as “a neighborhood dispute” in the 3300 block of South Asotin Street on the city’s East side, according to a brief statement posted online.

At 9:08 pm officers responded to a neighborhood dispute that led to a shooting in the 3300 blk of S Asotin. 4 adults were shot & have non-life-threatening injuries. The Investigation is ongoing. pic.twitter.com/ruGGqVrSJk — Tacoma Police Department (@TacomaPD) July 4, 2022

Police responded to dispatch calls at 9:08 p.m., said police spokesperson Wendy Haddow. Four people, all adults, were shot. Their injuries are not life-threatening, Haddow said.

The still-evolving incident led to a K9 track. Police were still investigating shortly before midnight. No other information was immediately available.

These incidents comes a week after multiple shootings in the same area injured eight people following a dance party event at a private venue, and a separate fatal shooting on the city’s East side that killed one man and injured four other people.

Tacoma Mayor Victoria Woodards issued a statement last week following the earlier incidents, saying, “This is unacceptable, and it is a good reminder that we must continue our efforts to to prioritize violent crime reduction.”

